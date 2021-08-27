SteepCoin (STEEP) Price Up 51.4% Over Last Week

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded 36.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One SteepCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SteepCoin has a total market cap of $54,204.05 and $40.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SteepCoin has traded 51.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SteepCoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $418.92 or 0.00855861 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000120 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000039 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 67.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About SteepCoin

SteepCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. The official website for SteepCoin is www.steepcoin.net/en. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SteepCoin main target is to build a full-fledged platform, providing the most secure and the fastest transactions of any kind of information between clients, which allows use it as payment method in mobile apps and PC games and getting PoS rewards from mobile devices anywhere the users want and allows making profitable deals using smart-contract technology and release tokens and projects basing on SteepCoin Blockchain. “

SteepCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SteepCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SteepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SteepCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SteepCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.