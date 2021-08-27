Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ)‘s stock had its “$54.00” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SJ. National Bank Financial raised Stella-Jones from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$52.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TD Securities raised their price target on Stella-Jones from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bankshares raised Stella-Jones from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$52.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Stella-Jones from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$56.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$54.39.

TSE SJ traded down C$0.09 on Friday, hitting C$43.01. 58,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,813. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$44.10. Stella-Jones has a 12 month low of C$41.89 and a 12 month high of C$54.09. The company has a market cap of C$2.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.85, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

