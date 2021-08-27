Stellar Price Hits $0.34 on Exchanges (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. In the last seven days, Stellar has traded down 10% against the US dollar. Stellar has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion and approximately $587.84 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000718 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Stellar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00052879 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00065032 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.08 or 0.00123164 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.63 or 0.00094638 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.45 or 0.00153624 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003487 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00009969 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,648.11 or 1.01034101 BTC.

About Stellar

Stellar uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,864 coins and its circulating supply is 23,586,895,717 coins. Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Buying and Selling Stellar

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stellar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stellar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.