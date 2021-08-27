Step Hero (HERO) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $18.57 Million

Step Hero (CURRENCY:HERO) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One Step Hero coin can currently be purchased for about $2.72 or 0.00005550 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Step Hero has a total market capitalization of $18.88 million and $18.57 million worth of Step Hero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Step Hero has traded 66.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Step Hero

Step Hero is a coin. Step Hero’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,936,202 coins. Step Hero’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Buying and Selling Step Hero

