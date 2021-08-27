STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Holdings Decreased by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 595,068 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,536 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.70% of STERIS worth $122,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in STERIS in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in STERIS in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in STERIS by 43.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in STERIS by 84.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STE. KeyCorp boosted their price target on STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stephens boosted their price objective on STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.83.

STE traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $213.61. The stock had a trading volume of 368,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,509. The company has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 63.96 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $212.35. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $155.63 and a 52 week high of $226.00.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $968.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.90 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is 25.93%.

In related news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total transaction of $309,549.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

