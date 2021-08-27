STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) VP Sells $309,549.87 in Stock

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total value of $309,549.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of STERIS stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $213.61. 368,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,509. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $155.63 and a 52-week high of $226.00. The company has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.96 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $212.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $968.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.90 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of STERIS by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 675,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $128,761,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of STERIS by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 39,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,542,000 after buying an additional 9,287 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of STERIS by 973.8% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 66,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,649,000 after buying an additional 60,221 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in STERIS by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 328,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in STERIS in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. JMP Securities upped their target price on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Stephens upped their target price on STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.83.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

