STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) VP Sells $309,549.87 in Stock

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total value of $309,549.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of STERIS stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $213.61. 368,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,509. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $155.63 and a 52-week high of $226.00. The company has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.96 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $212.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.24.
STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $968.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.90 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of STERIS by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 675,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $128,761,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of STERIS by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 39,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,542,000 after buying an additional 9,287 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of STERIS by 973.8% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 66,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,649,000 after buying an additional 60,221 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in STERIS by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 328,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in STERIS in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
STE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. JMP Securities upped their target price on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Stephens upped their target price on STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.83.
STERIS Company Profile
STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.
