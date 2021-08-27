stETH (STETH) Market Cap Reaches $5.39 Million

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One stETH coin can now be purchased for approximately $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on major exchanges. stETH has a market capitalization of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, stETH has traded 27.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00053599 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.00 or 0.00128637 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.62 or 0.00152376 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003516 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,308.71 or 0.98641328 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $490.45 or 0.01001450 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,236.22 or 0.06608026 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH Coin Profile

stETH’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi . The official website for stETH is lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy stETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

