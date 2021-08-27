Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Trading Down 2.8%

Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) traded down 2.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.80 and last traded at $25.07. 1,569 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,188,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.80.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group began coverage on Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.57.

About Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.