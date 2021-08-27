Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Hits New 52-Week High at $63.01

Shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $63.01 and last traded at $63.00, with a volume of 358 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.18.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities began coverage on Stewart Information Services in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.65.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $1.31. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 9.32%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STC. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services during the second quarter worth $23,875,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 86.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 724,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,672,000 after purchasing an additional 335,866 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 609,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,727,000 after buying an additional 178,530 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 304,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,864,000 after buying an additional 155,773 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 464,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,309,000 after buying an additional 141,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

About Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC)

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

