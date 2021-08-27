Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,580 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.08% of Stitch Fix worth $5,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter worth about $454,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 136,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,666,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,571,000 after purchasing an additional 801,782 shares during the period. 48.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

In related news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 33,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $1,326,727.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,984.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total value of $558,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 489,317 shares of company stock worth $27,686,388 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

SFIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist increased their target price on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Stitch Fix from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on Stitch Fix from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stitch Fix has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.30.

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX opened at $41.68 on Friday. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.45 and a 1-year high of $113.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.10 and a beta of 2.01.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $535.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.40 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. Research analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Stitch Fix Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.