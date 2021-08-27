STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €37.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) received a €37.00 ($43.53) target price from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 1.23% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. UBS Group set a €37.90 ($44.59) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €38.79 ($45.64).

STM stock opened at €36.55 ($43.00) on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a fifty-two week high of €21.45 ($25.24). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €33.41.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

