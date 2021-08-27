STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $33.41

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of €33.41 ($39.31) and traded as high as €36.96 ($43.48). STMicroelectronics shares last traded at €36.77 ($43.26), with a volume of 1,292,137 shares.

STM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.50 ($42.94) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €37.90 ($44.59) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €38.74 ($45.58).

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €33.41.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.