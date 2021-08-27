Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for August, 27th (AMVMF, AVAV, BLNK, CARS, CCCS, CHK, CNSP, FCNCA, LPG, PHR)

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2021

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Friday, August 27th:

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV). Imperial Capital issued an in-line rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock.

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK). DA Davidson issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Truist began coverage on shares of Cars.com (NYSE:CARS). The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS). Evercore ISI issued an in-line rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK). BMO Capital Markets issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP). Alliance Global Partners issued a buy rating on the stock.

Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA). Janney Montgomery Scott issued a buy rating and a $1,075.00 price target on the stock.

UBS Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG). They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR). Canaccord Genuity issued a buy rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock.

Wedbush started coverage on shares of UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH). They issued an outperform rating and a $27.50 target price on the stock.

