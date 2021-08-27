Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for August, 27th (AMVMF, AVAV, BLNK, CARS, CCCS, CHK, CNSP, FCNCA, LPG, PHR)

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Friday, August 27th:

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV). Imperial Capital issued an in-line rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK)

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of. DA Davidson issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Truist began coverage on shares of Cars.com (NYSE:CARS). The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS). Evercore ISI issued an in-line rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK). BMO Capital Markets issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP). Alliance Global Partners issued a buy rating on the stock.

Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA). Janney Montgomery Scott issued a buy rating and a $1,075.00 price target on the stock.

UBS Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG). They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR). Canaccord Genuity issued a buy rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock.

Wedbush started coverage on shares of UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH). They issued an outperform rating and a $27.50 target price on the stock.

