Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August, 27th (CARS, CAS, CM, COHU, CWB, EDAP, HDI, SHOP, SJ, SY)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, August 27th:

Truist Financial Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cars.com (NYSE:CARS). Truist Financial Co. issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Get Carscom Inc alerts:

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its $18.00 rating reiterated by analysts at CIBC.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM)

had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$155.00 to C$160.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$166.00 to C$168.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$160.00 to C$165.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $57.00 price target on the stock.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its $42.00 rating reissued by analysts at CIBC.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) had its $51.00 rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC.

Shopify (TSE:SHOP) had its $2,233.00 rating reissued by analysts at CIBC.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) had its $54.00 rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC.

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY). The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY). Needham & Company LLC issued a buy rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock.

Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC). Rosenblatt Securities issued a hold rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Carscom Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carscom Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.