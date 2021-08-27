Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August, 27th (CARS, CAS, CM, COHU, CWB, EDAP, HDI, SHOP, SJ, SY)

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2021

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, August 27th:

Truist Financial Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cars.com (NYSE:CARS). Truist Financial Co. issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its $18.00 rating reiterated by analysts at CIBC.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$155.00 to C$160.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$166.00 to C$168.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$160.00 to C$165.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $57.00 price target on the stock.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its $42.00 rating reissued by analysts at CIBC.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) had its $51.00 rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC.

Shopify (TSE:SHOP) had its $2,233.00 rating reissued by analysts at CIBC.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) had its $54.00 rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC.

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY). The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY). Needham & Company LLC issued a buy rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock.

Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC). Rosenblatt Securities issued a hold rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

