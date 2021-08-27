Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 693 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 566% compared to the average daily volume of 104 call options.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 57,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $7,326,768.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Acceleron Pharma by 20.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Acceleron Pharma by 2.8% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Acceleron Pharma by 1.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Acceleron Pharma by 7.7% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in Acceleron Pharma by 6.0% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acceleron Pharma stock opened at $127.16 on Friday. Acceleron Pharma has a one year low of $85.58 and a one year high of $146.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of -34.27 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.28.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.18). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 221.15% and a negative return on equity of 26.79%. Equities analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma will post -3.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XLRN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.67.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.