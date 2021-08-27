Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER)

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 4,083 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,715% compared to the average volume of 225 put options.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. WBB Securities increased their target price on shares of Omeros from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.14.

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $553,577.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,063,842 shares in the company, valued at $30,998,906.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $549,169.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,063,842 shares in the company, valued at $30,751,245.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Omeros during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Omeros during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omeros during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Omeros by 363.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Omeros by 982.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. 55.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMER opened at $15.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.78. The stock has a market cap of $968.06 million, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.12. Omeros has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.04. As a group, analysts anticipate that Omeros will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Omeros

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

