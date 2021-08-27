Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Emergent BioSolutions Put Options (NYSE:EBS)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 1,160 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 695% compared to the average volume of 146 put options.

EBS has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $112.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.20.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 715.3% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 520,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,389,000 after buying an additional 456,931 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 40.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,496,000 after buying an additional 63,201 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 19.0% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 19.8% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 21,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 8.1% during the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 625,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,159,000 after purchasing an additional 46,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EBS opened at $62.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.24. Emergent BioSolutions has a twelve month low of $55.07 and a twelve month high of $127.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.48). Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 29.10%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

