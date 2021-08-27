Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Adaptimmune Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 11,925 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,706% compared to the typical volume of 425 call options.

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock opened at $5.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.24 million, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 2.14. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.37 and a 1-year high of $10.93.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,391.97% and a negative return on equity of 45.65%. The business had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. Analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADAP shares. Barclays started coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 310.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 76.9% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 135.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $43,000. 75.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

