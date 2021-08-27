Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of uniQure Call Options (NASDAQ:QURE)

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 7,798 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,581% compared to the typical daily volume of 464 call options.

QURE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Monday, May 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of uniQure from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.46 price target (down previously from $78.00) on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of uniQure from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. uniQure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.95.

In other uniQure news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 3,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $119,439.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 262,470 shares in the company, valued at $9,086,711.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $163,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 74,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,988.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,450 shares of company stock worth $696,149. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in uniQure by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in uniQure by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of uniQure by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. 76.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of uniQure stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.21. The stock had a trading volume of 11,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,227. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.99. uniQure has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $52.19. The company has a current ratio of 15.06, a quick ratio of 15.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.22.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $8.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $5.54. uniQure had a net margin of 60.66% and a return on equity of 90.98%. The business had revenue of $463.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.65 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that uniQure will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

