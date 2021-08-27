StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Stock Holdings Lessened by LA Financiere DE L Echiquier

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lowered its stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 662,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,890 shares during the period. StoneCo makes up about 1.7% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned approximately 0.21% of StoneCo worth $44,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STNE. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in StoneCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in StoneCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in StoneCo by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in StoneCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in StoneCo by 2,786.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. 57.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get StoneCo alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. lowered their price target on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of StoneCo in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.11.

NASDAQ:STNE traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,536,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,343,035. The company has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.38 and a beta of 2.29. StoneCo Ltd. has a one year low of $46.60 and a one year high of $95.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $867.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.00 million. StoneCo had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 6.43%. StoneCo’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

Read More: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.