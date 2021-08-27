StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) by 43.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,976 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of StoneX Group worth $5,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNEX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in StoneX Group in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in StoneX Group by 425.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 4,795.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other StoneX Group news, CFO William J. Dunaway sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total value of $398,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,321 shares in the company, valued at $4,267,055.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

SNEX stock opened at $66.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.18. StoneX Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.29 and a twelve month high of $70.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 0.41%. On average, equities research analysts expect that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

