STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.25.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on STOR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James cut shares of STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 5.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 83,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 11.7% in the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 200,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after purchasing an additional 20,988 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 119.4% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,675,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,711 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,604,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $924,755,000 after purchasing an additional 856,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STOR opened at $35.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.70. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.11 and a beta of 1.22. STORE Capital has a 12 month low of $25.23 and a 12 month high of $37.13.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 4.60%. As a group, equities analysts expect that STORE Capital will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.69%.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

