Stratec (ETR:SBS) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $123.66

Stratec SE (ETR:SBS)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of €123.66 ($145.48) and traded as high as €142.00 ($167.06). Stratec shares last traded at €138.40 ($162.82), with a volume of 5,507 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SBS shares. Warburg Research set a €112.00 ($131.76) price target on shares of Stratec in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €153.00 ($180.00) price target on shares of Stratec in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €123.66.

Stratec SE designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems, including service parts and consumables for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

