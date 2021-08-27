Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GLDB) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GLDB)’s stock price rose 1.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.82 and last traded at $24.79. Approximately 305 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 4,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.39.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.51.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.