Strong Market Capitalization Reaches $55.84 Million (STRONG)

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 27th. Over the last week, Strong has traded 44.9% higher against the US dollar. Strong has a total market cap of $55.84 million and $5.90 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strong coin can now be bought for $403.87 or 0.00850115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00052923 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.20 or 0.00122515 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.89 or 0.00153423 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003514 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,522.13 or 1.00030742 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $483.08 or 0.01016839 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,125.42 or 0.06578787 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Strong Coin Profile

Strong’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official website is strongblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Buying and Selling Strong

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strong should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strong using one of the exchanges listed above.

