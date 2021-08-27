Strong (STRONG) Price Hits $415.11 on Exchanges

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One Strong coin can now be purchased for $415.11 or 0.00847629 BTC on major exchanges. Strong has a market capitalization of $57.40 million and $5.44 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Strong has traded up 34.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00053556 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.16 or 0.00135096 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.41 or 0.00151947 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003492 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,932.51 or 0.99916144 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $490.12 or 0.01000779 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,130.30 or 0.06391822 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Strong

Strong launched on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio . The official website for Strong is strongblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

