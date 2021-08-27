StrongHands (SHND) Hits Market Capitalization of $479,118.14

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 27th. StrongHands has a total market cap of $479,118.14 and approximately $25.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, StrongHands has traded 30.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One StrongHands coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get StrongHands alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000164 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded up 73.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 77.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About StrongHands

StrongHands is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,696,482,341 coins and its circulating supply is 17,283,287,987 coins. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StrongHands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StrongHands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.