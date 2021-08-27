Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,471,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,564 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.26% of BlackBerry worth $17,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BB. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in BlackBerry in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,235,000. Islet Management LP purchased a new position in BlackBerry in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,273,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 662.3% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,216,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,882 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 175.5% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,254,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,576,000 after acquiring an additional 799,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 158.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 987,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,323,000 after acquiring an additional 605,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

BB opened at $10.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.95. BlackBerry Limited has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $28.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.04 million. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 61.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share.

In other BlackBerry news, COO Thomas Eacobacci sold 109,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $1,106,539.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 281,294 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,817.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BB shares. TD Securities downgraded BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James set a $9.50 target price on BlackBerry and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. CIBC cut shares of BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $10.25.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

