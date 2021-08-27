Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $20,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Snowflake during the second quarter valued at $2,156,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Snowflake by 516.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,593,000 after acquiring an additional 46,015 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its stake in Snowflake by 239.5% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 32,221,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,387,649,000 after acquiring an additional 22,729,505 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Snowflake during the first quarter valued at $4,586,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Snowflake by 175.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,305 shares during the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNOW has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $264.63 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.36.

NYSE SNOW opened at $305.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $90.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -80.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.83. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $184.71 and a one year high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 85,909 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.08, for a total value of $24,748,664.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 3,188 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.41, for a total transaction of $919,451.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 898,649 shares of company stock worth $230,031,273 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

