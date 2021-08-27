Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $16.11 Million Stock Holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 564,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 50,910 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.27% of Pan American Silver worth $16,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 10.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,242,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,391,000 after acquiring an additional 402,333 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 10.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,629,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,007,000 after acquiring an additional 337,511 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 5.2% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,672,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,230,000 after acquiring an additional 82,261 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 7.7% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,561,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,847,000 after acquiring an additional 111,385 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 5.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,159,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,784,000 after acquiring an additional 56,742 shares during the period. 44.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pan American Silver stock opened at $24.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.27. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $23.72 and a 1 year high of $39.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.17.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $382.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.04 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 20.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This is an increase from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PAAS. National Bank of Canada raised Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Pan American Silver from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

