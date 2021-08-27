Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $20.73 Million Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $20,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. 55.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $305.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $263.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -80.33. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.71 and a 52-week high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities raised their price target on Snowflake from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Snowflake from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.36.

In other Snowflake news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 25,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.79, for a total transaction of $6,129,751.77. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 112,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,956,232.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 12,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,068,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 898,649 shares of company stock worth $230,031,273. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

