Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $24.75 Million Stock Position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 844,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,392 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Bausch Health Companies worth $24,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in Bausch Health Companies by 54.9% during the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 6,270,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,888 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 6.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,566,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,692,000 after buying an additional 316,478 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,427,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,692,000 after buying an additional 41,326 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,464,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,159,000 after buying an additional 13,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,878,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,629,000 after buying an additional 35,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHC opened at $28.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of -7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.50. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.86 and a 12 month high of $34.80.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 15.18% and a positive return on equity of 1,271.62%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BHC shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.64.

In related news, CFO Sam Eldessouky sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $538,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,702,029.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Schutter Richard U. De bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.01 per share, for a total transaction of $250,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 317,109 shares in the company, valued at $7,930,896.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

