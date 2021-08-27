Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $26.99 Million Stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,033 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 13,116 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.32% of Autoliv worth $26,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Autoliv by 661.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,949 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,019,000 after buying an additional 440,412 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the first quarter worth about $544,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 20.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,435 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 229.2% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 172,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,989,000 after acquiring an additional 119,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 10.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,010 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. 36.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Autoliv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Autoliv from $101.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Autoliv from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.69.

ALV opened at $88.61 on Friday. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.49 and a 12-month high of $108.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.18). Autoliv had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.40) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 78.73%.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

