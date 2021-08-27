Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,526,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 306,934 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of B2Gold worth $14,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BTG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of B2Gold by 32.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,363,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,263,000 after buying an additional 1,077,927 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of B2Gold by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 391,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 49,198 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of B2Gold by 18.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 4,749 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of B2Gold by 6.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of B2Gold by 10.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 846,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after buying an additional 79,941 shares during the last quarter. 53.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $3.76 on Friday. B2Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $7.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 4.29.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). B2Gold had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 34.95%. The firm had revenue of $362.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.93 million. Equities research analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.65%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BTG shares. Raymond James set a $7.00 target price on B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank cut their target price on B2Gold from $9.75 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.75 target price on B2Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. B2Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.22.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

