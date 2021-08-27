Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 695,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,899 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Altice USA worth $23,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,661,000. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,208,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Altice USA by 745.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 541,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,005,000 after purchasing an additional 477,636 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Altice USA by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 325,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,121,000 after purchasing an additional 142,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATUS opened at $27.92 on Friday. Altice USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $38.30. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.02.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 129.77% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Altice USA news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $108,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,595.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $304,140 in the last quarter. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ATUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Altice USA from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. FIX downgraded Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.21.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

