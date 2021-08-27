Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 108,410 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,590,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 108,410 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.26% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $23,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Symons Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,256,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 7,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 94,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 14,234 shares during the last quarter. 40.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AQN opened at $15.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.41. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.38. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.52 and a 12 month high of $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $527.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.52 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 7.59%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.1706 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.25%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

