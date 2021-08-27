Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 122,855 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 940,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 122,855 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.22% of Kimco Realty worth $19,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,273,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,376,000 after buying an additional 4,736,700 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,353,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,622,000 after buying an additional 4,575,875 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,136,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,111,000 after buying an additional 25,569 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,779,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,117,000 after buying an additional 261,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,442,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,044,000 after buying an additional 711,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

KIM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimco Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.46.

In other news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $1,982,519.50. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $21.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $22.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.