Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 15,582 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 436,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,582 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.29% of Sealed Air worth $25,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 6.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,360,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $520,532,000 after buying an additional 731,840 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 60.0% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,872,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,811,000 after buying an additional 702,384 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the first quarter worth about $26,287,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 24.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,873,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,258,000 after buying an additional 572,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 56.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 821,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,663,000 after buying an additional 296,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SEE. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.08.

SEE opened at $60.67 on Friday. Sealed Air Co. has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $61.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 519.84% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

