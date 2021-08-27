Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 158,091 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 521,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 158,091 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.15% of The Carlyle Group worth $24,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 297.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

CG stock opened at $48.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.14. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.48 and a fifty-two week high of $51.55. The firm has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 38.32%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CG shares. TD Securities decreased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. upped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. CIBC raised The Carlyle Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.45.

In related news, CAO Charles Elliott Jr. Andrews sold 4,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $205,448.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 1,608,394 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total value of $93,560,278.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,133,101 shares of company stock worth $543,529,613 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.