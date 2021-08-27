Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 23,981 Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 790,118 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 23,981 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.25% of CAE worth $24,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CAE by 4.9% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CAE by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of CAE by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of CAE by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of CAE by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. 54.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins cut shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of CAE from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

NYSE:CAE opened at $27.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.81. CAE Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $32.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.94.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. CAE had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 7.39%. Analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

