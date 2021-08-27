Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 258,977 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 384,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 258,977 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.32% of Voya Financial worth $23,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 24,736 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 10,283 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,963 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 39,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,171,000. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VOYA. Barclays increased their target price on Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. cut Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup cut Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Voya Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

VOYA stock opened at $64.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.52. Voya Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.17 and a fifty-two week high of $70.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 13.72%.

In related news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $196,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,329.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

