Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 27,751 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 511,878 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,751 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.23% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $23,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter valued at $31,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter valued at $1,145,000. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 12.2% in the second quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 321,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,899,000 after acquiring an additional 34,808 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 28.5% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 91.7% in the second quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 279,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,985,000 after acquiring an additional 133,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LSXMK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

LSXMK stock opened at $48.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.60 and a beta of 1.26. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $31.54 and a 12 month high of $49.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.62.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.