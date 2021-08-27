Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 54,556 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 494,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,556 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.10% of Discovery worth $15,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DISCA. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Discovery during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Discovery by 81.2% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Discovery by 1,147.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Discovery during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Discovery during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Moffett Nathanson cut Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays raised Discovery from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.06.

Discovery stock opened at $27.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.17. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $78.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.36.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $197,287.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 244,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,130,235.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

