Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 6,154 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,154 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.05% of Chewy worth $17,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Chewy by 343.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,497,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,663 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Chewy by 13.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,548,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,474,000 after purchasing an additional 908,588 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chewy by 3,703.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 268,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,734,000 after purchasing an additional 261,320 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Chewy by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,468,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,098,000 after purchasing an additional 112,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Chewy by 758.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 115,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,803,000 after purchasing an additional 102,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

CHWY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Chewy in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, June 11th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Chewy in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.55.

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $89.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.38. Chewy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.25 and a 52 week high of $120.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a PE ratio of -4,477.50, a PEG ratio of 37.59 and a beta of 0.08.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 18,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $1,399,195.84. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 70,974 shares in the company, valued at $5,325,888.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 77,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $5,829,782.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,016,794.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 281,289 shares of company stock valued at $22,018,264. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

