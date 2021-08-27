Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 6,154 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,154 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.05% of Chewy worth $17,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Chewy by 343.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,497,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,663 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Chewy by 13.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,548,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,474,000 after purchasing an additional 908,588 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chewy by 3,703.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 268,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,734,000 after purchasing an additional 261,320 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Chewy by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,468,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,098,000 after purchasing an additional 112,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Chewy by 758.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 115,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,803,000 after purchasing an additional 102,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.
CHWY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Chewy in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, June 11th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Chewy in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.55.
Shares of NYSE CHWY
opened at $89.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.38. Chewy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.25 and a 52 week high of $120.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a PE ratio of -4,477.50, a PEG ratio of 37.59 and a beta of 0.08.
Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 18,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $1,399,195.84. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 70,974 shares in the company, valued at $5,325,888.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 77,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $5,829,782.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,016,794.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 281,289 shares of company stock valued at $22,018,264. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.
Chewy Profile
Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.
Featured Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,154 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.05% of Chewy worth $17,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 13.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,548,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,474,000 after buying an additional 908,588 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 343.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,497,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,559,000 after buying an additional 1,933,663 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,468,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,098,000 after buying an additional 112,481 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 13.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 672,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,885,000 after buying an additional 80,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 10.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 497,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,144,000 after buying an additional 47,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Chewy in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Chewy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Chewy from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Chewy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Chewy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.55.
In other Chewy news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $837,040.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 41,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link
. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 77,689 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $5,829,782.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,727 shares in the company, valued at $23,016,794.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here
. In the last three months, insiders have sold 281,289 shares of company stock worth $22,018,264. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of CHWY opened at $89.55 on Friday. Chewy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.25 and a 52-week high of $120.00. The company has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,477.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.59 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.38.
Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.
About Chewy
Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.
See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger
Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.