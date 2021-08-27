Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 257,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,091,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.11% of Oak Street Health at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 292.4% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 24,630 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,702,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 351,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,062,000 after purchasing an additional 101,250 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Inherent Group LP lifted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 363.4% in the 1st quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 120,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 94,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

OSH opened at $46.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion and a PE ratio of -36.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.41 and a 1 year high of $66.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.00.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.09 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.56% and a negative return on equity of 88.34%. The business’s revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OSH. Barclays began coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Oak Street Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Oak Street Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oak Street Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.80.

In other Oak Street Health news, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $353,588.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 525,918 shares in the company, valued at $31,507,747.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director General Atlantic Llc sold 7,260,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $436,657,836.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,179,919 shares of company stock worth $488,970,590 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

