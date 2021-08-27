Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 493,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,024,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Signify Health as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Signify Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Signify Health by 24.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Signify Health during the first quarter valued at $148,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in Signify Health during the first quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in Signify Health during the first quarter valued at $241,000.
NYSE:SGFY opened at $25.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.83. Signify Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $40.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Signify Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Signify Health in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Signify Health in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.
Signify Health Profile
Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.
