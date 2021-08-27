Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 493,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,024,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Signify Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Signify Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Signify Health by 24.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Signify Health during the first quarter valued at $148,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in Signify Health during the first quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in Signify Health during the first quarter valued at $241,000.

NYSE:SGFY opened at $25.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.83. Signify Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $40.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. On average, analysts predict that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Signify Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Signify Health in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Signify Health in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

Signify Health Profile

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

