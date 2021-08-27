Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,198 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $24,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter worth approximately $1,088,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 261,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,918,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 13.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 290,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,661,000 after acquiring an additional 35,372 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 19.6% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RGA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, decreased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.00.

In other news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total value of $365,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,220.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $116.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $90.05 and a 52-week high of $134.93.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.65. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 3.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.73%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.