Sumokoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.30 Million (SUMO)

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. During the last week, Sumokoin has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar. One Sumokoin coin can now be bought for $0.0833 or 0.00000169 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sumokoin has a total market capitalization of $2.30 million and $1.11 million worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sumokoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.44 or 0.00635314 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001610 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000806 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 59.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sumokoin Profile

SUMO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 34,270,024 coins and its circulating supply is 27,570,024 coins. Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sumokoin is www.sumokoin.org . The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Sumokoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sumokoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sumokoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sumokoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sumokoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.