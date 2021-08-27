Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Hits New 1-Year High at $199.60

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $199.60 and last traded at $198.80, with a volume of 796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $197.83.

Several analysts have weighed in on SUI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.57.

The company has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $186.68.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 3.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.23%.

In related news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $2,200,644.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 152,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,272,876.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman bought 234,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $194.20 per share, for a total transaction of $45,624,182.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 713,610 shares in the company, valued at $138,583,062. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUI. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 198.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 58.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 54.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 20.7% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

