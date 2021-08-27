Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, August 31st

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) shares are going to reverse split on Tuesday, August 31st. The 2-25 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, August 31st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, August 31st.
NYSE STG opened at $0.51 on Friday. Sunlands Technology Group has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $2.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.76. The stock has a market cap of $85.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.74.
Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $105.97 million during the quarter.
About Sunlands Technology Group
Sunlands Technology Group provides on line post-secondary and professional education. The firm offers various degree-and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses through online platforms. It also provides online professional courses and educational content to help students prepare for professional certification exams and attain professional skills.
